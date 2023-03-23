Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET) Trading Down 1.4%

Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (BATS:HEET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 1 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.42.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average of $21.93. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 million, a P/E ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.94.
The Hartford Schroders ESG US Equity ETF (HEET) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio that seeks long-term capital appreciation by targeting US companies assessed for ESG, value, profitability, momentum and low volatility. HEET was launched on Aug 10, 2021 and is managed by Hartford.
