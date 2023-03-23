HC Wainwright Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) – HC Wainwright dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for argenx in a report released on Monday, March 20th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $56.16 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $62.14. The consensus estimate for argenx’s current full-year earnings is ($8.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for argenx’s FY2027 earnings at $95.85 EPS.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.08) by $2.38. The business had revenue of $182.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.11 million. argenx had a negative net margin of 159.36% and a negative return on equity of 49.07%.
argenx Price Performance
Shares of ARGX opened at $356.85 on Wednesday. argenx has a 1-year low of $267.35 and a 1-year high of $407.93. The stock has a market cap of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.27.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On argenx
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of argenx during the third quarter worth about $3,542,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in argenx by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,377,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,416,237,000 after acquiring an additional 182,835 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,972,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in argenx by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 348,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,046,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.29% of the company’s stock.
argenx Company Profile
argenx SE operates as a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. It operates from the Netherlands, Belgium, the United States of America, Japan, Switzerland, Germany and France. The firm partnering with academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines.
