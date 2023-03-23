HC Wainwright Trims First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Target Price to $10.50

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG – Get Rating) (TSE:FR) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$14.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of AG opened at $6.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.05. First Majestic Silver has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $14.59.

First Majestic Silver ( NYSE:AG Get Rating ) (TSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $148.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.59 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative return on equity of 3.73% and a negative net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.005 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4.65%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of First Majestic Silver by 5,383.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,825 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 52.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 46,051 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 15,787 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in First Majestic Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Majestic Silver by 127.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,713 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,408,000 after purchasing an additional 740,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Majestic Silver during the first quarter worth about $142,000. 30.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including the La Encantada Silver Mine, La Parrilla Silver Mine, San Martin Silver Mine, La Guitarra Silver Mine, Del Toro Silver Mine, Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine, and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

