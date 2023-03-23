Head to Head Analysis: WisdomTree (NYSE:WT) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC)

WisdomTree (NYSE:WT – Get Rating) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares WisdomTree and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get WisdomTree alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WisdomTree $301.35 million 2.82 $50.68 million $0.27 21.07 Freedom $564.66 million 7.30 $217.93 million N/A N/A

Freedom has higher revenue and earnings than WisdomTree.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WisdomTree 0 1 0 0 2.00 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for WisdomTree and Freedom, as provided by MarketBeat.

WisdomTree currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.45%. Given WisdomTree’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WisdomTree is more favorable than Freedom.

Profitability

This table compares WisdomTree and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WisdomTree 16.82% 14.51% 4.11% Freedom N/A 7.45% 1.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.3% of WisdomTree shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of WisdomTree shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 71.6% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

WisdomTree has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WisdomTree beats Freedom on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WisdomTree

(Get Rating)

WisdomTree, Inc. operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers. The company was founded by Jonathan Laurence Steinberg on October 1, 1988 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About Freedom

(Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, retail banking, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; margin lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; investment research services; and commercial banking services, including payment cards, digital mortgages, and digital auto loans, as well as insurance products. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it facilitates repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities; and covers short positions and settle other securities obligations to accommodate customers' needs and finance its inventory positions. Additionally, the company offers Tradernet software platform for client margin risk evaluation and middle office security transfer requests. It operates in Central Asia, Europe, the United States, Russia, and the Middle East/Caucasus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.