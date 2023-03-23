Head-To-Head Comparison: Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) versus FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS)

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Bumble has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bumble alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bumble and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 5 11 0 2.69 FactSet Research Systems 2 2 5 0 2.33

Earnings and Valuation

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.44%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $450.14, indicating a potential upside of 8.30%. Given Bumble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

This table compares Bumble and FactSet Research Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $903.50 million 2.88 -$79.75 million ($0.61) -32.92 FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.62 $396.92 million $10.98 37.86

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Bumble. Bumble is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble -8.89% 1.78% 1.19% FactSet Research Systems 22.15% 41.53% 15.22%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.2% of Bumble shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats Bumble on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

(Get Rating)

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process. FactSet’s goal is to provide a seamless user experience spanning idea generation, research, portfolio construction, trade execution, performance measurement, risk management, reporting, and portfolio analysis, in which the Company serves the front, middle, and back offices to drive productivity and improved performance. FactSet’s flexible, open data and technology solutions can be implemented both across the investment portfolio lifecycle or as standalone components serving different workflows in the organization. FactSet is focused on growing the business throughout each of its three segments, the Americas, EMEA (formerly known as Europe), and Asia Pacific. The Company primarily delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of Research, Analytics and Trading, Content and Technology Solutions (“”CTS””) and Wealt

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.