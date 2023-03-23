Head-To-Head Contrast: Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL) vs. Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS)

Molekule Group (NASDAQ:MKUL – Get Rating) and Kronos Advanced Technologies (OTCMKTS:KNOS – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Molekule Group -578.61% -48.08% -36.35% Kronos Advanced Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

Molekule Group has a beta of -6.71, meaning that its stock price is 771% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kronos Advanced Technologies has a beta of -1.54, meaning that its stock price is 254% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Valuation and Earnings

4.0% of Molekule Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 50.8% of Molekule Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of Kronos Advanced Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Molekule Group $620,000.00 36.50 -$7.92 million ($0.28) -5.21 Kronos Advanced Technologies $500,000.00 15.96 -$1.37 million N/A N/A

Kronos Advanced Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Molekule Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Molekule Group and Kronos Advanced Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Molekule Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Kronos Advanced Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Kronos Advanced Technologies beats Molekule Group on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Molekule Group

AeroClean Technologies is a pathogen elimination technology company. It creates solutions for hospitals, offices and many shared spaces as well as elevators, aircraft and more. AeroClean Technologies is based in NEW YORK.

About Kronos Advanced Technologies

Kronos Advanced Technologies, Inc. engages in the licensing, manufacturing, and distributing of air movement and purification devices. The company was founded on September 17, 1980 and is headquartered in Lake Oswego, OR.

