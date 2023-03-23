Head-To-Head Review: South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF)

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY – Get Rating) and New Age Metals (OTCMKTS:NMTLF – Get Rating) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares South32 and New Age Metals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get South32 alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio South32 $9.27 billion 1.37 $2.67 billion N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A N/A -$940,000.00 N/A N/A

South32 has higher revenue and earnings than New Age Metals.

Volatility and Risk

Institutional & Insider Ownership

South32 has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New Age Metals has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.1% of South32 shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of South32 shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares South32 and New Age Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South32 N/A N/A N/A New Age Metals N/A -6.25% -6.07%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for South32 and New Age Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South32 0 2 4 0 2.67 New Age Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

South32 beats New Age Metals on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About South32

(Get Rating)

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa. The Worsley Alumina segment offers bauxite mine and alumina refinery in Western Australia. The Hillside Aluminium segment offers aluminium smelters at Richards Bay, South Africa. The Mozal Aluminium segment includes aluminium smelter in Mozambique. The Brazil Alumina segment covers alumina refinery in Brazil. The South Africa Energy Coal segment comprises of open-cut and underground energy coal mines and processing operations in South Africa. The Illawarra Metallurgical Coal segment consists of underground metallurgical coal mines in New South Wales, Australia. The Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal segment involves in the exploration and development of metallurgical coal deposit in Queensland, Australia. The Australia Manganese segment produces manganese ore in the Northern Territory and manganese alloys in Tasmania. The South Africa Manganese segment

About New Age Metals

(Get Rating)

New Age Metals, Inc. operates as an exploration company, which is focused on the discovery, exploration, and development of green metal projects in North America. The firm operates through the Platinum Group Metals (PGM) and the Lithium/Rare Element divisions. Its projects include River Valley Palladium, Genesis PGM-Ni-Cu, and Lithium. The company was founded on May 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.