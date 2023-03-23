Head to Head Survey: Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) versus Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD)

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ – Get Rating) and Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Insulet’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -$380,000.00 N/A N/A Insulet $1.31 billion 16.79 $4.60 million $0.06 5,252.67

Insulet has higher revenue and earnings than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 N/A N/A -2.38% Insulet 0.35% 20.55% 4.24%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Insulet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 and Insulet, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 0 0 0 0 N/A Insulet 0 5 6 0 2.55

Insulet has a consensus target price of $317.82, suggesting a potential upside of 0.84%. Given Insulet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Insulet is more favorable than Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2.

Volatility and Risk

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a beta of 0.09, indicating that its stock price is 91% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insulet has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.7% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.9% of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Insulet shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Insulet beats Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses in the biopharma and medical technology sectors in North America or Europe. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.

