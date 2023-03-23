Head to Head Survey: Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) versus NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB)

NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB – Get Rating) and Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for NASB Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Valuation & Earnings

NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. NASB Financial pays out 26.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 34.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. NASB Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares NASB Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NASB Financial N/A N/A $32.09 million $3.80 8.55 Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 3.32 $1.88 million $0.69 16.87

NASB Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Mid-Southern Bancorp. NASB Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

NASB Financial has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.14, meaning that its share price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares NASB Financial and Mid-Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A Mid-Southern Bancorp 18.69% 5.32% 0.71%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.3% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Mid-Southern Bancorp beats NASB Financial on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NASB Financial

(Get Rating)

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which provides various banking and financial services. It offers residential, IRA, commercial, and construction lending products. The company was founded in April 1998 and is headquartered in Grandview, MO.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. is the savings and loan holding company of Mid-Southern Savings Bank, which it originates one-to-four family residential real estate mortgage loans inclusion home equity lines of credit, commerical, multifamily real estate, and construction loans. It also offers commerical business and other consumer loans. The company was founded on July 11, 2018 and is headquartered in Salem, IN.

