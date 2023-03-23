Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Bought by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 245,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $4,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 45,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 74,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 41,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy bought 2,400 shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.02 per share, for a total transaction of $45,648.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $505,951.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

HR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

Shares of NYSE:HR opened at $18.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.65 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.10 and a 52 week high of $32.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37.

Healthcare Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

Further Reading

