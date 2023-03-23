Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,034 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $1,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,390,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 14.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $900,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Karuna Therapeutics by 798.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 52,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

Shares of KRTX stock opened at $169.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $192.54 and its 200 day moving average is $208.93. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.26 and a 52-week high of $278.25.

Insider Activity at Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KRTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($2.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 85.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,370,457.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.52, for a total value of $987,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,962,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 200 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.14, for a total transaction of $40,028.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,370,457.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,141,825 over the last ninety days. 16.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KRTX. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $276.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.69.

About Karuna Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.