Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,349 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,349 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $1,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the first quarter valued at $25,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 1,006.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the third quarter valued at $40,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the second quarter valued at $48,000. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,917.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ameren news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total transaction of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.15, for a total value of $163,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,917.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The company has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.43 and its 200 day moving average is $85.77.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameren Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $89.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.40.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.