Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,420 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Buckle were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Buckle by 167.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,047,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,598,000 after acquiring an additional 655,866 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,888,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,491,000 after buying an additional 381,525 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 97.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 693,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,918,000 after buying an additional 342,352 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 283.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,396,000 after buying an additional 322,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,127,000. 50.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKE opened at $34.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.06. The Buckle, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $50.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average of $40.04.

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a return on equity of 65.52% and a net margin of 18.93%. The company had revenue of $401.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 27.29%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Buckle in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Buckle news, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.10, for a total transaction of $1,202,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,757.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $454,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,903,436.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.20% of the company’s stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

