Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Buys 747 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,844 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 747 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of PTC by 43.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in PTC by 0.5% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 18,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,975,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 3.2% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in PTC by 4.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in PTC by 20.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on PTC from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price target on PTC from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on PTC in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.55.

In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,505,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,603,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $1,048,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,688,017 shares in the company, valued at $1,007,822,148.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 21,779 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total value of $2,810,797.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,505,064 shares in the company, valued at $968,603,559.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,479 shares of company stock valued at $25,741,693 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $118.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.90. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.55 and a 12 month high of $139.91. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 41.03, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.01). PTC had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $465.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC, Inc is a global software company, which engages in the provision of portfolio of innovative digital solutions that work together to transform how physical products are engineered, manufactured, and serviced. It operates through the Software Products and Professional Services segments. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription, and related support revenue for its products.

