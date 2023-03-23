Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 2,806 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 210,511 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 41,170 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,365 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329,625 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,819,000 after buying an additional 20,194 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $446,000.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $12.53 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.73. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $14.90.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Dividend Announcement

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.113 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

