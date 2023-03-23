Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 73.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,314 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,411,616 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $923,703,000 after purchasing an additional 163,542 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,327,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 13,196 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in United Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,793,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $658,282,000 after purchasing an additional 28,378 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,675,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $300,585,000 after buying an additional 710,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,626,491 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $291,809,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In related news, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total value of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,846.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.95, for a total value of $1,553,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,425,003.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Louis W. Sullivan sold 700 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.26, for a total transaction of $193,382.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,364,846.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 195,400 shares of company stock valued at $49,426,373 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

United Therapeutics stock opened at $212.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.02. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12-month low of $173.21 and a 12-month high of $283.09. The company has a current ratio of 9.85, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.12 by ($1.45). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 37.56%. The firm had revenue of $491.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 17.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UTHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.55.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Featured Articles

