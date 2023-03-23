Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 74.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,730 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,988 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,985,558,000 after purchasing an additional 584,133 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,286,986 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,019,614,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399,315 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,425,915 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,703,638,000 after purchasing an additional 4,291,887 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,175,599,000 after purchasing an additional 6,529,464 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,190,712 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $915,149,000 after purchasing an additional 245,996 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at EOG Resources

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr purchased 20,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $130.49 per share, with a total value of $2,609,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,183,300. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 2.7 %

EOG opened at $105.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.16 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.78.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 34.95% and a net margin of 30.19%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 24.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $160.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.45.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

