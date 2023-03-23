Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 110,574 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,079 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 198,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in First BanCorp. by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in First BanCorp. by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 67,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in First BanCorp. by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 99,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 29,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in First BanCorp. by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 173,994 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after buying an additional 18,567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on FBP. StockNews.com began coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.04. First BanCorp. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $16.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 31.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.22%.

In other news, Director John A. Heffern purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.61 per share, for a total transaction of $34,830.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 84,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,630.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

