Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.08 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,093 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 665.7% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 27,800.0% in the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $27.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.01. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.47.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The company’s revenue was down 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HPQ. Cfra set a $31.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $199,260.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $737,532. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 20,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $549,023.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,238.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,749 shares of company stock valued at $2,105,460 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

