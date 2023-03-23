Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stock Position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Get Rating) by 184.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,306 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,469 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Grifols by 153.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 40.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Grifols during the third quarter worth about $69,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Grifols by 16.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,574 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Grifols in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 14.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GRFS opened at $6.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $8.01. Grifols, S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

GRFS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Friday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Grifols from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. AlphaValue raised shares of Grifols to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grifols from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.52.

Grifols SA engages in the production of plasma derivatives. It operates through the following segments: Bioscience, Hospital, Diagnostic, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience Segment includes all activities related with products deriving from human plasma for therapeutic use. The Hospital Segment comprises of all non-biological pharmaceutical products and medical supplies manufactured by group companies earmarked for hospital pharmacy.

