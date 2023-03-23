Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 159,443 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 74,990 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 22,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NFG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of National Fuel Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

National Fuel Gas Trading Down 3.3 %

NFG opened at $54.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.66. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $53.94 and a 1-year high of $75.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.47.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $658.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 27.11%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.05%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

(Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, storage, and distribution of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment seeks to discover and produce raw materials.

Featured Articles

