Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.35 Million Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $1,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its stake in ACI Worldwide by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 251,638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 30,372 shares during the period. American Trust raised its stake in ACI Worldwide by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 10,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of ACI Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 8,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

Get ACI Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACI Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.67.

ACI Worldwide Stock Down 2.4 %

About ACI Worldwide

Shares of NASDAQ ACIW opened at $25.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.61 and its 200-day moving average is $23.55. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.68 and a 1 year high of $33.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

(Get Rating)

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACI Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACI Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.