Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBO – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 140,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 32,102 shares in the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Bulldog Investors LLP lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 144.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 69,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 41,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN NBO opened at $9.56 on Thursday. Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.77 and a 1 year high of $11.85.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Neuberger Berman New York Municipal Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in tax-exempt municipal bonds with remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

