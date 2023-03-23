Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.50 Million Stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in DTE Energy by 966.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $138.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.56.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $103.98 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 12.99%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.02%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

