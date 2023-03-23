Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.51 Million Stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,449 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,132 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Arista Networks by 541.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.47.

NYSE:ANET opened at $166.06 on Thursday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $89.11 and a one year high of $170.13. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $136.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.45.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.20. Arista Networks had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $6,588,786.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Arista Networks news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $127,826.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anshul Sadana sold 43,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $6,588,786.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 81,043 shares in the company, valued at $12,353,384.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 293,687 shares of company stock worth $42,260,466. Corporate insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the business of developing, marketing, and selling cloud networking solutions. The firm is also involved in switching and routing platforms and related network applications. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in November 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

