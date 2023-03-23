Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the third quarter worth about $89,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1,162.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 866,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,449,000 after purchasing an additional 798,125 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 44.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,291,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,937,000 after purchasing an additional 398,033 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 16.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,663,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,979,000 after purchasing an additional 383,433 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,055,000 after purchasing an additional 304,996 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on J shares. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:J opened at $112.93 on Thursday. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.78 and a fifty-two week high of $150.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.69.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Jacobs Solutions news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 621,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,759,858.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock worth $2,849,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Articles

