Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $1.56 Million Holdings in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,008 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,279,000 after purchasing an additional 619,710 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Americold Realty Trust stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.35. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -382.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.49.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -1,256.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COLD shares. Truist Financial lowered Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.79.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

