Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,042 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 431.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $32.50 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of -9.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.72. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $48.48.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.64.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

