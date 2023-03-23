Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) by 125.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 96.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,742,968 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,580,000 after buying an additional 1,344,444 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 19.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,582,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $196,568,000 after acquiring an additional 900,791 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,490,000. Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,004,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 68.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 666,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after buying an additional 270,732 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Adeoye Y. Olukotun sold 11,350 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $370,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,857.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 30,625 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 336,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,468,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 102,691 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,750. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.09.

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $23.72 on Thursday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.14 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.17.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($1.53). The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.52 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 54.31% and a negative return on equity of 34.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Stories

