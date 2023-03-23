Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 115.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Travelers Companies by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 142,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,055,000 after acquiring an additional 33,383 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $722,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 8,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 4.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,348,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $397,156,000 after purchasing an additional 97,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,882 shares during the period. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $166.63 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.65 and a 12-month high of $194.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.06 and a 200-day moving average of $178.82. The stock has a market cap of $38.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.66%.

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total value of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,392,043.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.19, for a total transaction of $998,309.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,392,043.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock worth $35,402,200 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on TRV. Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

