Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) by 55.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 38,995 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ENTA. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 343.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 83.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 13,411.8% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,297 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTA opened at $39.69 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.43. Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $829.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 0.40.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ENTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.13. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 36.59% and a negative net margin of 146.93%. The company had revenue of $23.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.48) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ENTA. StockNews.com began coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.60.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.43, for a total transaction of $463,849.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares in the company, valued at $4,334,413.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 27,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total value of $1,260,505.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 819,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,022,619.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,277 shares of company stock worth $2,612,121 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

