Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,438 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $382,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,670,000. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 33,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on NSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NSA opened at $39.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a fifty-two week low of $34.90 and a fifty-two week high of $67.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.62.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.82 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 12.94%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Articles

