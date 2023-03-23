Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,028 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,434 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group Stock Down 1.4 %

RIO opened at $65.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.10. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $83.21.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 9.8%.

RIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,310 ($65.21) to GBX 5,380 ($66.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,750 ($70.61) to GBX 5,790 ($71.10) in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, CLSA upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5,790.00.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

