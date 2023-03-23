Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,331 Shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on LAMR shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.75.

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $92.94 on Thursday. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.34 and a 200-day moving average of $96.28.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 35.56% and a net margin of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. This is a boost from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total transaction of $573,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 14.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamar Advertising Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

