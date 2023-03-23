Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,855 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,577 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,855 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IDCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 24.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in InterDigital by 44.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 68,729 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,385,000 after acquiring an additional 21,169 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 2.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of InterDigital by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of InterDigital stock opened at $72.18 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.23 and a 12 month high of $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 20.47%. The firm had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterDigital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total value of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,023 shares of company stock worth $1,691,327. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

