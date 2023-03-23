Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,149 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,580 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Patricia Carr sold 1,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.22, for a total transaction of $136,284.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,111 shares of company stock worth $2,056,822. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JAZZ stock opened at $138.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $147.61 and its 200-day moving average is $147.00.

A number of research firms recently commented on JAZZ. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

