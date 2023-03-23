Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 347 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GD. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of GD stock opened at $219.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $229.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.72. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $207.42 and a one year high of $256.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on GD. Susquehanna lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

