Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Purchases 46,009 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Rating) by 76.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 106,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,009 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 150.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 66,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 40,120 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 182.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 35,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the second quarter valued at $56,000. 11.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NXC opened at $13.43 on Thursday. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $15.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.85%.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

