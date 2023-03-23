Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,499 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 234.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 698,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,130,000 after buying an additional 489,382 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 8,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kroger

In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $137,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,147 shares in the company, valued at $1,842,747.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 62,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total transaction of $2,900,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,079 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,281.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,299 shares of company stock worth $3,220,479. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Kroger Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KR. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Kroger from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.65.

NYSE KR opened at $48.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.86. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $41.81 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $34.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.89 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 33.88%.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

