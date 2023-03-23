Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 114,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,912 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 280.8% in the 3rd quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 110,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 81,805 shares in the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 657,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 32,376 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. 25.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAI opened at $11.69 on Thursday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $13.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0465 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

