Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

