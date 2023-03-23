Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,903 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,880 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,919.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 477,035,902 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,628,484,000 after buying an additional 453,413,389 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 217,154,306 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,770,809,000 after buying an additional 206,300,042 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,759.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,116,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,106,502,000 after buying an additional 109,870,525 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,955.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 61,134,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,847,474,000 after buying an additional 58,159,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,896.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,060,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,553,529,000 after buying an additional 55,153,448 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.
Alphabet Price Performance
Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $103.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $143.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.09.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,709,527 shares in the company, valued at $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $33,911.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,245 shares of company stock worth $7,174,078. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.83.
Alphabet Profile
Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.
