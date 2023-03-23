Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,482 Shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 72,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,482 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 61.4% during the third quarter. Madison International Realty Holdings LLC now owns 5,037,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,684,000 after buying an additional 1,915,511 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,013,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,474,000 after buying an additional 83,660 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,507,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,962,000 after buying an additional 10,216 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 35.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,170,000 after buying an additional 363,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 9.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,572,000 after buying an additional 102,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $19.58 on Thursday. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.59 and a 1 year high of $27.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.90.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is an increase from Plymouth Industrial REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -129.41%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PLYM. Truist Financial increased their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

