Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 127 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB raised its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 122,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,048,000 after purchasing an additional 39,065 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $66,473,000. Accuvest Global Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 124.2% during the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $307,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on REGN shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $853.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $806.00 to $802.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ REGN opened at $751.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.21. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $538.01 and a twelve month high of $800.48. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $750.25 and a 200 day moving average of $733.19.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.18 by $4.38. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.87% and a net margin of 35.64%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $23.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at $24,544,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.88, for a total value of $593,237.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,326,992.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.