Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,856 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,129 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 25,856 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of TELUS by 19.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 55,063,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,092,183,000 after acquiring an additional 8,888,682 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in TELUS by 20.6% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,303,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $727,902,000 after buying an additional 6,202,073 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 4.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,682,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $390,898,000 after buying an additional 888,266 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in TELUS by 15.1% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,852,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $356,395,000 after buying an additional 2,080,931 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,266,884 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $164,178,000 after buying an additional 198,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TU has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TELUS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th.

TELUS Price Performance

TELUS Increases Dividend

NYSE TU opened at $19.68 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.85 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.37%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 114.45%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer ExperiencesTELUS International (DLCX).

