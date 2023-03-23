Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Purchased by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,242 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 44,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 22,259 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,470 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Hexcel by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $67.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 45.57 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.40. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $74.99.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $429.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.18 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Hexcel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HXL shares. Bank of America cut shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hexcel from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hexcel from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.13.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $40,064.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,010 shares in the company, valued at $2,695,289.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marilyn Minus sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $49,917.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,672 shares in the company, valued at $261,850.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,722 shares of company stock worth $676,077. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It operates through the Composite Materials and Engineered Products segments. The Composite Materials segment includes carbon fiber, specialty reinforcements, resins, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, and honeycomb core product lines and pultruded profiles.

