HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HEXO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in HEXO by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,272 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HEXO by 181.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 138,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 89,441 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in HEXO by 1,230.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 399,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 369,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in HEXO by 10.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 428,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 42,220 shares during the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.

