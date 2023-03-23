HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) Given Neutral Rating at Roth Capital

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Roth Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, CIBC upgraded shares of HEXO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HEXO has an average rating of “Hold”.
HEXO Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:HEXO opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.79 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.38. HEXO has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98.
HEXO Company Profile
HEXO Corp. engages in the provision of cannabis and cannabis products. The company was founded by Sébastien St. Louis and Adam Miron on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in Gatineau, Canada.
