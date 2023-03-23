Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $632.11

Hilton Food Group plc (LON:HFG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.11 ($7.76) and traded as high as GBX 704.25 ($8.65). Hilton Food Group shares last traded at GBX 692 ($8.50), with a volume of 79,510 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Hilton Food Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

Hilton Food Group Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £619.34 million, a P/E ratio of 1,774.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 679.69 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 632.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.38, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Hilton Food Group Company Profile

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

