Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $66.07

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.07 ($0.81) and traded as high as GBX 73.20 ($0.90). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 73.20 ($0.90), with a volume of 1,369,451 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 90 ($1.11) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £376.16 million, a PE ratio of 1,464.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 69.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 66.07.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver in the Americas. It holds 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru.

