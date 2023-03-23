Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Purchased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 332.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,808,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,046,000 after purchasing an additional 85,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 901,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,959,000 after acquiring an additional 37,742 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 841,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,437,000 after acquiring an additional 21,946 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 738,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,650,000 after acquiring an additional 387,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Houlihan Lokey by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 571,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,873,000 after acquiring an additional 25,512 shares during the last quarter. 70.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Houlihan Lokey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.60.

Shares of HLI stock opened at $91.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.31. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.18 and a 12-month high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $456.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.81 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.23%.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

