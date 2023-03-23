Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on HWM. Argus boosted their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Benchmark downgraded Howmet Aerospace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.1 %

HWM opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace has a 12 month low of $29.84 and a 12 month high of $44.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.93.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.61, for a total value of $2,485,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,211.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 4,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $195,074.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Howmet Aerospace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,896,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,295,859,000 after acquiring an additional 449,248 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 21,112,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,335,000 after acquiring an additional 563,403 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,888,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,036,000 after acquiring an additional 881,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,638,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,494,000 after acquiring an additional 221,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,022,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,353,000 after acquiring an additional 830,354 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

